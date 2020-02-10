Twilio (TWLO) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 5, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 77.7% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.21, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $90.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $47.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWLO in relation to earlier this year.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network.