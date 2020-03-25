Twilio (TWLO) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Marshall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.00, a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $151.00 and a one-year low of $68.06. Currently, Twilio has an average volume of 3.52M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network. The engagement cloud software addresses use cases like account security and contact centers and is a set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that handles the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement. The Programmable communications cloud software is a set of APIs that enables developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The super network is a software layer that allows customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.