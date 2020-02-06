Twilio (TWLO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Morgan Stanley gave Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Twilio yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 72.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and New Relic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $140.25, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $87.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $47.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWLO in relation to earlier this year.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network.