Twilio (TWLO): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO) today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $305.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $490.95 average price target, implying a 60.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twilio’s market cap is currently $57.49B and has a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.09.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2008, California-based Twilio, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

Read More on TWLO: