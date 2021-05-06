Twilio (TWLO): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Samad Samana from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO), with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $305.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Par Technology, and Verint Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $487.38, which is a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $457.30 and a one-year low of $114.05. Currently, Twilio has an average volume of 2.22M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2008, California-based Twilio, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

Read More on TWLO: