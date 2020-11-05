Tutor Perini (TPC) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report released today, Steven Fisher from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Tutor Perini (TPC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.95.

Fisher has an average return of 28.2% when recommending Tutor Perini.

According to TipRanks.com, Fisher is ranked #5921 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tutor Perini with a $16.50 average price target.

Based on Tutor Perini’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $18.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $321 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPC in relation to earlier this year.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States. The Building segment offers services to a number of specialized building markets for private and public works customers, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment covers electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection systems and pneumatically placed concrete for a full range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. The company was founded by Bonfiglio Perini in 1918 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.