TuSimple Holdings (TSP) Initiated with a Buy at Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TuSimple Holdings (TSP) and a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TuSimple Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.89, which is a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc is an autonomous technology company in the global truck freight market. It has developed a technology for semi-trucks to build the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) in partnership with shippers, carriers, railroads, freight brokers, fleet asset owners, and truck hardware partners. The company recognizes revenue primarily from providing freight capacity services.