Turtle Beach (HEAR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Turtle Beach (HEAR), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Turtle Beach with a $40.67 average price target, a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.74 and a one-year low of $9.05. Currently, Turtle Beach has an average volume of 533.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HEAR in relation to earlier this year.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices. The HyperSound segment refers to a patent-protected sound technology that delivers immersive, directional audio with applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics, and hearing healthcare. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris and James A. Barnes in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

