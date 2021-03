Turtle Beach (HEAR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Lake Street gave Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on Turtle Beach today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and MagnaChip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Turtle Beach with a $40.00 average price target, a 39.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Turtle Beach’s market cap is currently $454.1M and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.92.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices. The HyperSound segment refers to a patent-protected sound technology that delivers immersive, directional audio with applications in digital signage and kiosks, consumer electronics, and hearing healthcare. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris and James A. Barnes in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.