Turtle Beach (HEAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.92, close to its 52-week low of $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Axon Enterprise, and Ambarella.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Turtle Beach with a $13.88 average price target.

Turtle Beach’s market cap is currently $85.94M and has a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.07.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices.