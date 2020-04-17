Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turquoise Hill Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.97.

Based on Turquoise Hill Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $221 million and net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a net profit of $101 million.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal mineral resource property include Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver project located in southern Mongolia. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.