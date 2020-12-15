Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on April 8, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.74, close to its 52-week high of $12.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Turquoise Hill Resources with a $15.07 average price target, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Based on Turquoise Hill Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $265 million and net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a net profit of $71.73 million.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal mineral resource property include Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver project located in southern Mongolia. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.