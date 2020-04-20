Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Neoleukin Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.50.

Based on Turning Point Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TPTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicines for cancer and other diseases. It focuses on the design of novel chemical identities for established oncogene drivers with secondary resistant mutations, newly identified disease-driven targets, and potential targets regulating tumor microenvironment and tumor immunity. The company was founded by J. Jean Cui and Y. Peter Li in October 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.