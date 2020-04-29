Turning Point Brands (TPB) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Brands (TPB) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Turning Point Brands with a $33.50 average price target, a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Turning Point Brands’ market cap is currently $451.1M and has a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TPB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos. The NewGen products segment markets e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other related products and distributes a wide assortment of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast and Vapor Shark. The company was founded by Thomas Helms, Jr. in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.