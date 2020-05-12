Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tufin Software Technologies with a $13.08 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.05 and a one-year low of $5.79. Currently, Tufin Software Technologies has an average volume of 291.4K.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.