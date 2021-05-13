Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.00, close to its 52-week low of $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tufin Software Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tufin Software Technologies’ market cap is currently $309.8M and has a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.