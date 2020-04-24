Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.23, close to its 52-week low of $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

Tufin Software Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.42, which is a 47.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Tufin Software Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.12 million and GAAP net loss of $7.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.22 million and had a net profit of $2.8 million.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.