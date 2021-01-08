Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 6, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tufin Software Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Tufin Software Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.61 million and GAAP net loss of $5.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.28 million.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.