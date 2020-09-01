Tudor Pickering Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is ranked #2194 out of 6924 analysts.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.62, which is a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Whitecap Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and GAAP net loss of $78.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $379 million and had a net profit of $58.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.