Tudor Pickering Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Jason Carr- May 8, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTE), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 80.0% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $0.39 average price target, which is a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.10 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 3.36M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts