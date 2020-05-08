Tudor Pickering Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Baytex Energy (BTE)

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTE), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 80.0% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $0.39 average price target, which is a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.10 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 3.36M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.