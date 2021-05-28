Tudor Pickering Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Suncor Energy (SU)

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering reiterated a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (SU) yesterday and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.15, close to its 52-week high of $24.34.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncor Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.03, which is a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.34 and a one-year low of $10.67. Currently, Suncor Energy has an average volume of 7.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SU in relation to earlier this year.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company which is specialized in producing synthetic crude from oil sands. The company also engages in exploration, acquisition, development, production, and marketing of crude oil in Canada and internationally. It also markets and trades in natural gas, crude oil, byproducts, refined products, and power.