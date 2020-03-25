Tudor Pickering Keeps Their Hold Rating on Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report released today, Taylor Zurcher from Tudor Pickering reiterated a Hold rating on Precision Drilling (PDS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.35, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Zurcher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -40.7% and a 12.5% success rate. Zurcher covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Trican Well Service.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision Drilling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.71, which is a 388.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$1.00 price target.

Precision Drilling’s market cap is currently $89.93M and has a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.07.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.