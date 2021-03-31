Tudor Pickering Keeps Their Hold Rating on Methanex (MEOH)

In a report released today, Matthew Blair from Tudor Pickering reiterated a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Blair covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and PBF Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methanex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.11.

Based on Methanex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $811 million and GAAP net loss of $26.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $769 million and had a net profit of $8.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEOH in relation to earlier this year.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.