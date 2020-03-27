Tudor Pickering Keeps a Hold Rating on Methanex (MEOH)

In a report released today, Matthew Blair from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.22, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is ranked #3777 out of 6190 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methanex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.39, implying a 133.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Scotiabank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Methanex’s market cap is currently $1B and has a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.91.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.