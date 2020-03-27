Tudor Pickering Keeps a Hold Rating on Methanex (MEOH)

Christine Brown- March 27, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT

In a report released today, Matthew Blair from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.22, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is ranked #3777 out of 6190 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methanex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.39, implying a 133.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Scotiabank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Methanex’s market cap is currently $1B and has a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts