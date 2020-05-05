Tudor Pickering Keeps a Hold Rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF)

In a report released today, Matt Murphy, CFA from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.42.

MEG Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.65, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

Based on MEG Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1 billion and net profit of $25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $521 million and had a GAAP net loss of $199 million.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.