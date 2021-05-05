Tudor Pickering Keeps a Buy Rating on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering reiterated a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline (PBA) yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.30, close to its 52-week high of $31.53.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $31.65 average price target.

Based on Pembina Pipeline’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.2 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.75 billion and had a net profit of $160 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBA in relation to earlier this year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure. The Facilities segment consists of processing and fractionation facilities and related infrastructure that delivers the firm’s customers with natural gas and NGL services. The Marketing and New Ventures segment undertakes value-added commodity marketing activities including buying and selling products and optimizing storage opportunities. The company was founded on September 29, 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.