Tudor Pickering Believes Enbridge (ENB) Won’t Stop Here

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge (ENB) yesterday and set a price target of C$51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.20, close to its 52-week high of $36.76.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.09, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

Based on Enbridge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.01 billion and net profit of $1.87 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.35 billion and had a net profit of $842 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENB in relation to earlier this year.

Enbridge, Inc. is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that transports crude and other liquid hydrocarbons. The pipeline giant is also engaged in renewable power generation, gas distribution and storage as well as energy marketing services.