TTM Technologies (TTMI) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on TTM Technologies (TTMI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.22, close to its 52-week high of $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 64.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTM Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TTM Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions segments. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services.