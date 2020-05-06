TTEC Holdings (TTEC) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings (TTEC) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 47.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and USA Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TTEC Holdings with a $60.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.46 and a one-year low of $26.29. Currently, TTEC Holdings has an average volume of 167.1K.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The company operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions. TTEC Engage segment provided digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services. The company was founded by Kenneth D. Tuchman in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.