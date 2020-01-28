Tsakos Energy (TNP) Gets a Buy Rating from Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Tsakos Energy (TNP), with a price target of $9.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Tsakos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tsakos Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $63.15 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.