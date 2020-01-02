Trustmark (TRMK) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Jennifer Demba from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Trustmark (TRMK), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Trustmark with a $35.50 average price target.

Based on Trustmark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $36.69 million.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, including Trustmark National Bank, Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc. and Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc.