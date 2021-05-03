Trupanion (TRUP) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report issued on April 30, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Trupanion (TRUP). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Trupanion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.00, implying a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Trupanion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $143 million and GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a net profit of $636K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRUP in relation to earlier this year.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.