Trupanion (TRUP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 23, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion (TRUP), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 83.3% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $41.50 average price target, which is a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trupanion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and net profit of $636K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $275K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on TRUP: