Trupanion (TRUP) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion (TRUP) yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.27, close to its 52-week high of $38.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $40.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.06 and a one-year low of $20.84. Currently, Trupanion has an average volume of 242.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRUP in relation to earlier this year.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following two segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance.