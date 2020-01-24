Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is ranked #2368 out of 5866 analysts.

Trulieve Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.27, representing a 74.2% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Echelon Wealth Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a C$21.00 price target.

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $60.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.72 million.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates.

