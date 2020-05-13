Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 57.9% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trulieve Cannabis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $79.69 million and net profit of $45.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.3 million.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

