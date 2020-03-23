Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is ranked #4013 out of 6153 analysts.

Trulieve Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.13, representing a 122.8% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.23 and a one-year low of $5.74. Currently, Trulieve Cannabis has an average volume of 228.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates.

Read More on TCNNF: