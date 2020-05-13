Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) yesterday and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trulieve Cannabis with a $20.47 average price target, representing an 81.8% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trulieve Cannabis’ market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Read More on TCNNF: