Truist Financial (TFC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial (TFC) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $51.10 average price target, which is a 60.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.92 and a one-year low of $24.02. Currently, Truist Financial has an average volume of 7.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and commercial general liability insurance on an agency basis and through a wholesale insurance brokerage operation, merchant services, trust and retirement services, comprehensive wealth advisory services, asset management and capital markets services. The company was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.