Truist Financial (TFC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial (TFC), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $42.92 average price target, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Truist Financial’s market cap is currently $48.92B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and commercial general liability insurance on an agency basis and through a wholesale insurance brokerage operation, merchant services, trust and retirement services, comprehensive wealth advisory services, asset management and capital markets services. The company was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.