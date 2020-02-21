TrueCar (TRUE) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released yesterday, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on TrueCar (TRUE), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, GoDaddy, and trivago.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TrueCar with a $4.50 average price target, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on TrueCar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.39 million.

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.