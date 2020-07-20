TrueCar (TRUE) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on TrueCar (TRUE) on July 15 and set a price target of $2.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.8% and a 87.0% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, SciPlay, and Yelp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TrueCar with a $3.19 average price target.

Based on TrueCar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.53 million and GAAP net loss of $10.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $85.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.37 million.

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.