TrovaGene (TROV) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Cosme Ordonez from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on TrovaGene (TROV), with a price target of $23.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TrovaGene with a $23.00 average price target.

Trovagene, Inc. is a clinical-stage, precision cancer medicine oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target cell division (mitosis), for the treatment of various cancers including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.