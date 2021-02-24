TRONOX (TROX) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX (TROX) on February 22 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.12, close to its 52-week high of $21.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TRONOX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on February 19, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.36 and a one-year low of $3.97. Currently, TRONOX has an average volume of 1.03M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.