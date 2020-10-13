TRONOX (TROX) Gets a Buy Rating from Alembic Global

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX (TROX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 42.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

TRONOX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $3.97. Currently, TRONOX has an average volume of 1.07M.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.