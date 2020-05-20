trivago (TRVG) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released yesterday, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on trivago (TRVG), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.66, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on trivago is a Hold with an average price target of $2.08.

trivago’s market cap is currently $585.2M and has a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.94.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.