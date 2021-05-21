Triumph Group (TGI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Triumph Group (TGI), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Triumph Group with a $19.50 average price target.

Triumph Group’s market cap is currently $831.8M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.49.

Triumph Group, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs. The Triumph Aerospace Structures segment engages in supplying of commercial, business, regional and military manufacturers with large metallic and composite structures and produce close-tolerance parts. The Triumph Product Support segment provides full life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft. The company was founded by Richard C. Ill in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

