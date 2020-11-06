Triumph Group (TGI) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Triumph Group (TGI) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.63.

Triumph Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Triumph Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $495 million and GAAP net loss of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $730 million and had a net profit of $18.09 million.

Triumph Group, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs. The Triumph Aerospace Structures segment engages in supplying of commercial, business, regional and military manufacturers with large metallic and composite structures and produce close-tolerance parts. The Triumph Product Support segment provides full life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft. The company was founded by Richard C. Ill in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.