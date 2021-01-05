Triumph Bancorp (TBK) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo upgraded Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.11, close to its 52-week high of $51.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Triumph Bancorp with a $45.60 average price target.

Triumph Bancorp’s market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TBK in relation to earlier this year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.