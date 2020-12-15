Triterras (TRIT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Triterras (TRIT) and a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 59.1% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Triterras is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Netfin Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.